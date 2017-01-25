Ashley Graham Isn't Ashamed of Her Cellulite, and Says You Shouldn't Be Either

Ashley Graham wants everyone to embrace the skin they're in.

The model and America's Next Top Model judge shared a candid, body positive message on Instagram Wednesday night, reminding her three million followers that beauty isn't limited to a size zero.

In the snapshot, Ashley, who's seemingly vacationing in the Philippines at the moment, wears an animal print bikini while soaking up the sun on a lounge chair. Graham captioned the shot, "I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I'm in."

She added, "And I'm not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn't be either. #beautybeyondsize #lovetheskinyourein"

As if we needed yet another reason to adore this star!