Jennifer Lopez Is Denied Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Jennifer Lopez's request to make a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker permanent has been denied.

A judge dismissed the singer's case Tuesday due to lack of prosecution.

Lopez's lawyers had earlier this month obtained a temporary restraining order against a 64-year-old man named Tim McLanahan from Washington State. The order, who granted protection for her and 8-year-old twins Max and Emme, was valid until Tuesday.

In the original filing, a member of her security team described McLanahan as a "transient" who is "always on the move" and has a history of violence.

McLanahan has not commented. Lopez's rep declined to comment on the case.