Fox's X-Men Pilot Taps Mutant Guru Bryan Singer as Director

Bryan Singer isn't done with X-Men just yet. The director behind most of the big screen installments of Marvel's merry mutants will serve as director on Fox's X-Men pilot. Sorry, Fox's "Untitled Marvel Action-Adventure Series" pilot.

Singer will also serve was executive producer. The pilot hails from Burn Notice's Matt Nix and follows "two ordinary parents who discover their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive."