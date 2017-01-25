EXCLUSIVE!

Law & Order: SVU 400th Episode First Look: Mariska Hargitay Steps Behind the Camera for Historic Installment

For its landmark 400th episode, Law & Order: SVU looked to a special lady for the big occasion: Mariska Hargitay. Hargitay pulled double-duty on "Motherly Love," serving as the director of the historical hour and appearing in front of the camera as Lt. Olivia Benson.

E! News has your exclusive first look at "Motherly Love," including behind-the-scenes images of Hargitay in action directing the episode.

In "Motherly Love," a teenage boy walks in on his mother who says she's being sexually assaulted. The boy uses a rifle to stop the assault, but soon learns his target was someone he knows. Since it's Law & Order: SVU, there's much more to the story here.

Photos

Mariska Hargitay Steps Behind the Camera for Law & Order: SVU's 400th Episode

Guest stars for the 400th episode includes Sarah Wynter, Aaron Sanders, Delaney Williams, Gage Polchlopek, Jason Bowen, Jenna Stern, Benton Greene, Daniel Cosgrove, Chantal Jean-Pierre, Olivia Sargent and Donald Dasg.

Kelli Giddish, Ice T, Peter Scanavino and Raul Esparza also star in SVU.

Hargitay first started directing episodes with 2014's "Criminal Stories." Including the 400th episode, Hargitay has directed five episodes of the long-running NBC police drama. As of the 18th season, Hargitay is also an executive producer on SVU.

Take a look through the 400th episode gallery to get a preview of what's to come. Be sure to come back for E! News for more on SVU's big episode, including scoop on what Hargitay is like as a director.

Law & Order: SVU's 400th episode airs Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

