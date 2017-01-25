Law & Order: SVU 400th Episode First Look: Mariska Hargitay Steps Behind the Camera for Historic Installment

For its landmark 400th episode, Law & Order: SVU looked to a special lady for the big occasion: Mariska Hargitay. Hargitay pulled double-duty on "Motherly Love," serving as the director of the historical hour and appearing in front of the camera as Lt. Olivia Benson.

E! News has your exclusive first look at "Motherly Love," including behind-the-scenes images of Hargitay in action directing the episode.

In "Motherly Love," a teenage boy walks in on his mother who says she's being sexually assaulted. The boy uses a rifle to stop the assault, but soon learns his target was someone he knows. Since it's Law & Order: SVU, there's much more to the story here.