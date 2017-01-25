Katherine Heigl Introduces Her First Son, Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr., to the World

One month after giving birth to her third child, Katherine Heigl is introducing the baby boy to the world!

The actress took to Instagram to share a precious photo of her first son, Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr., alongside her husband, Josh Kelley, and shared a sweet message to go along with it.

"@joshbkelley and I are beyond thrilled to finally share the arrival of our little man Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr born December 20th, weighing in at 7 pounds 15 ounces," she wrote. "We are all happy, healthy and beyond grateful!"