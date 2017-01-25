Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's Fifty Shades Darker Music Video Image Has Us Seeing Red

''I'm Calling the Police!'' Find Out Why Jasper Is Breaking Into a Reporter's House in This Scandalous The Royals Scene
Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's new music video for their duet "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," off the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, is likely to be hot hot hot! Red-hot.
A new teaser screenshot from the anticipated clip was posted on Swift's Instagram page Wednesday and shows the singer looking down as Malik stands behind her amid a sensual red background.
"Coming soon... #idontwannaliveforever #fiftyshadesdarker," she wrote.
This marks the second photo teaser for the video. The first image was posted about two weeks ago.
The "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" single was released in December.
"We were kind of in separate places when I mentioned the idea to her," Malik said about Swift on the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show in December. "I spoke to her on the phone, and she heard the song 'cause [co-writer] Jack [Antonoff] had played it to her. So she really liked it, and she went in the studio the next day. I think she was somewhere else, I can't remember exactly where she was."
The Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack also includes songs from Nick Jonas, who team up with Nicki Minaj, John Legend, Halsey, Tove Lo, Sia, Kygo and The-Dream.
The album will be released with the movie on Feb. 10. Fifty Shades Darker stars returning actors Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele and Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey and newcomers such as Bella Heathcote and Kim Basinger.