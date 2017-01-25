Teen Mom 2 Star Chelsea Houska Gives Birth to a Boy

There's another baby boy in the world!

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska has given birth to a baby boy. The MTV star announced the news on Instagram early Wednesday morning with a sweet black-and-white photo of her newborn holding her fingers.

"Welcome to the world, sweet boy," she captioned the picture.

This is first child with husband Cole DeBoer. Houska is already a mom to daughter Aubree Houska, whom she shares with ex Adam Lind. The 25-year-old reality star has been documenting her second pregnancy on social media, sharing intimate moments from her journey including a video of her unborn baby moving around inside her belly.