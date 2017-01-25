Tim Daly Breaks Both Legs While Skiing at Sundance

Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic
Ouch!
Madam Secretary actor Tim Daly suffered a bad accident and broke both of his legs while skiing at Sundance, according to Deadline. Production won't be affected by Daly's injury, and he will appear in all episodes of the current third season. Writers are said to be debating whether to write his injury into the script.
Daly stars opposite Téa Leoni in the CBS series. He plays Henry McCord, head of a special intelligence analyst unit and the husband of Leoni's Elizabeth McCord, who is Secretary of State in the show. In addition to playing onscreen spouses, Leoni and Daly are also a couple in real life.
The duo started dating in December 2014, about six months after Leoni and ex-husband David Duchovny filed for divorce. But they didn't make their relationship red carpet official until the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April 2015.
Coincidentally, both Leoni and Daly went to the Putney School, a prep and boarding school in Vermont. They graduated 10 years apart. "We had a few of the same teachers, which is really crazy," Daly told E! News in July 2014 at a Television Critics Association event for Madam Secretary.
Leoni and Duchovny were married for 17 years and share a son and daughter. Daly also has two children from a previous marriage.