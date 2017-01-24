Queer Eye for the Straight Guy Is the Latest Reboot Coming to Netflix

Sing it with us: All things just keep getting better!

Not content to merely reboot and revive beloved comedies, Netflix is jumping into the world of reality TV with a just-announced reboot of the groundbreaking makeover series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, E! News has confirmed.

The streaming giant has ordered an eight-episode reimagining of the former Bravo series, with production set to begin this spring. However, the new Fab Five will have a bit of a different mission than just taking America's straight men from drab to fab. This time around, they'll be attempting to "turn red states pink."