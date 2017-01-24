12 Bombshells From Paris Jackson's Rolling Stone Interview

Paris Jackson just landed her very first magazine cover, and, as expected, it came with some jaw-dropping revelations.
The 18-year-old automatically engrosses readers with her piercing blue eyes and punk-rock style on the cover of Rolling Stone, but more than that, she keeps their attention with some major bombshells, holding nothing back when it comes to the details her personal life (including multiple suicide attempts), her father Michael Jackson and how her life transpired with and without him.
Here are 12 revelations she made:
David LaChapelle / Rolling Stone
1. She Has 50 Tattoos, Nine Dedicated to Michael: Along with ink dedicated to David Bowie and Prince, Paris has nine tattoos in memory of her father. "He's brought me nothing but joy," she said. "So why not have constant reminders of joy?"
2. She Tried to Kill Herself "Multiple Times": The 18-year-old revealed she made three suicide attempts. "Just once it became public," she explained of the time she made headlines for slashing her wrist and taking 20 Motrin pills when she was 15. "It was just self-hatred," she explained of her suicidal actions, "Low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn't do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore."
3. Thus, She Spent Most of High School in a Therapeutic School: After her third suicide attempt, doctors suggested she attend a therapeutic school in Utah, where she spent her sophormore and half of her junior years. "It was great for me," she admitted. "I'm a completely different person...I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help."
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
4. She Was Sexually Assaulted as a Teenager: When she was 14-years-old, Paris says she was sexually assaulted by a "complete stranger." She added, "I don't wanna give too many details. But it was not a good experience at all, and it was really hard for me, and, at the time, I didn't tell anybody."
5. She Was Already Privy to the Topic of Molestation: Michael discussed his child molestation charges with his children at a young age. "My dad would cry to me at night," she recalled, "Picture your parent crying to you about the world hating him for something he didn't do. And for me, he was the only thing that mattered. To see my entire world in pain, I started to hate the world because of what they were doing to him. I'm like, 'How can people be so mean?'"
She doesn't believe she was too young for the conversation, either. "He did not bulls--t us," she said. "You try to give kids the best childhood possible. But you also have to prepare them for the shitty world."
HUSSEIN SAMIR/SIPA
6. She and Prince Jackson Chose to Be Homeschooled to Spend More Time With Michael: "When you're at home, your dad, who you love more than anything, will occasionally come in, in the middle of class, and it's like, 'Cool, no more class for the day. We're gonna go hang out with Dad,'" she explained. "We were like, 'We don't need friends. We've got you and Disney Channel!'"
7. Michael Encouraged Tolerance and Education the Most: "My dad raised me in a very open-minded house," Paris recalled. "I was 8-years-old, in love with this female on the cover of a magazine. Instead of yelling at me, like most homophobic parents, he was making fun of me, like, 'Oh, you got yourself a girlfriend.'"
She continued, "His number-one focus for us besides loving us, was education. And he wasn't like, 'Oh, yeah, mighty Columbus came to this land!' He was like, 'No. He f--king slaughtered the natives.'"
Splash News
8. She Now Lives in the Studio Where Michael Demoed "Beat It": For any huge Michael Jackson fan, this would certainly incite envy. Paris now lives in the brick building studio—which has been transformed into a decent-sized apartment—on the now-empty Jackson family compound in Encino.
9. She Didn't Meet Her Mother Until She was 13: In fact, she didn't know she had a mother for a good portion of her childhood years. Paris explained she eventually realized a man "can't birth a child," which is when she also realized she had a mother. Michael told her Debbie Rowe's name, and when she was 13-years-old, she finally decided to find her.
"I've had a lot of mother figures," Paris explained, citing her grandmother and nannies, among others, "But by the time my mom came into my life, it wasn't a 'mommy' thing. It's more of an adult relationship."
Justin Sullivan/Pool/Wireimage
10. She's Never Questioned Whether Michael Is Her Biological Father: "He is my father," she said with veracity. "He will always be my father. He never wasn't, and he never will not be. People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it's almost scary."
She continued, explaining, "I consider myself black. [Michael] would look me in the eyes and he'd point his finger at me and he'd be like, 'You're black. Be proud of your roots.' And I'd be like, 'OK, he's my dad, why would he lie to me?' So I just believe what he told me. 'Cause, to my knowledge, he's never lied to me."
11. She Believes He Was Purposefully Murdered: "It's obvious. All arrows point to that," Paris said. "It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullshit."
12. And She's Determined to Find Justice: "It's a chess game. And I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that's all I can say about that right now."
Read her full Rolling Stone interview online here.