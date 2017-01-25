Kid Actors' Most Memorable Awards Show Moments: Stranger Things, Puppy Purses, Jacob Tremblay and More

Getty Images
Getty Images
There's nothing strange about Millie Bobby Brown getting 2017 SAG Awards nomination—the 12-year-old star stole the show in Netflix's Stranger Things. Brown picked up a nod in the same category as her costar Winona Ryder and the two are also up for an award with their entire cast in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category. You know what that means? More viral awards show moments. But, they're not the first batch of youngins to get their precocious act on at awards shows. It's time for a trip down memory lane.
The Stranger Things kids generated headlines at virtually every awards show they attended. The Netflix sci-fi series gripped the world when it premiered in July and things haven't slowed down since.
At the 2016 Emmys, Brown, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo rocked the red carpet and then took their act to the Emmy stage and opened the show with a performance of Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk." Don't believe me? Just watch. The moment wasn't televised, but Netflix posted the official video that now has more than 3 million views.
They later returned, in their Stranger Things costumes, and delivered sack lunches to the crowd that host Jimmy Kimmel said his mom made for everyone. The audience, understandably, was delighted.
Wherever Brown and Co. go, selfies happen. The pint-sized Stranger Things stars delighted the A-listers they met, probably just as much as they were in meeting the likes of Anna Kendrick and Reese Witherspoon. This act continued at the 2017 Golden Globes where the Stranger Things kids continued their celebrity meet and greet tour.
Before the world was enamored with the scrappy kids of Hawkins, Indiana, there was Jacob Tremblay. The 10-year-old star made a big splash when he costarred opposite Brie Larson in the emotionally-gripping drama Room. Tremblay took home the Critics Choice Award for Best Young Actor for his work in the flick and predictably warmed hearts everywhere with his acceptance speech.
"Whoa, this is so cool," he said. "This is the best day of my life." He ended his speech saying he had the exact spot to put his award: "Right beside my Millennium Falcon." Tremblay, obviously, is a big Star Wars fan.
While he didn't receive an Academy Award nom (Larson took home an Oscar for her role), he did take the stage and told host Chris Rock he loved him in Madagascar. The Oscars fun didn't stop there—he got to meet several Star Wars players, including R2-D2, C-3PO and newcomer BB-8. Oh yeah, Stars Wars: The Force Awakens hero Daisy Ridley was also there. The pictures? Just adorable.
Plus, there are his dance moves that routinely came out at after-parties. Never forget. Side note: "Uptown Funk" was everywhere a year ago.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The Oscars are big place for kids to make splashes. Who can forget Oscar nominee Quvenzhané Wallis' puppy purse. Yes, the puppy purse. How many articles are out there about the Beasts of the Southern Wild star's puppy purse? So many. And for good reason. It's an iconic look. Wallis brought out a cat purse at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards too. Is it time to bring these stuffed animal satchels back? Yes. Maybe.
Speaking of the Oscars, Anna Paquin's shock and stunned silence at winning in 1994 was just too adorable. Yes, way before she was shouting "Bill!" on True Blood, Paquin won a Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Piano. She delighted the crowd with no words. That's genuine surprise.
You can't talk about precocious kids without mentioning Abigail Breslin. The actress had her big break with Little Miss Sunshine and landed an Oscar nomination for the role. She took to the Oscars stage in 2007 with Jaden Smith, who appeared in The Pursuit of Happyness opposite dad Will Smith, and the two delighted the crowd with their banter when they presented awards for Best Animated Short and Live Action Short Film. Look at Helen Mirren practically squealing when they came on!
Brown and her Stranger Things costars have a long history of kids creating viral awards show moments to uphold, but evidence suggests they will not disappoint.