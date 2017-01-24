The Truth About That Engagement Ring The Bachelor's Corinne Was Caught Wearing

Other than being deemed the villain in this season of The Bachelor, Corinne Olympios has been making even bigger waves...

Over the weekend, the blonde snapped a photo with social media star Claudia Oshry (@GirlWithNoJob on Instagram) in which users immediately caught onto the fact that she was wearing a big, diamond ring on that finger. Of course, the pic caused everyone to wonder if she ends up winning Nick Viall's heart at the end of this season.

Well, worry not, Bachelor Nation! E! News can confirm this was not a major spoiler alert.