Will Aaron Paul Finally Make His Better Call Saul Debut in Season 3?

Aaron Paul is once again stoking the Jesse Pinkman on Better Call Saul fires. Paul, who currently stars in The Path on Hulu, stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed he may have already shot his guest spot on the Breaking Bad prequel series.

"Breaking Bad, that was such a great show, so the question is: Will you be on Better Call Saul?" host Ellen DeGeneres asked Paul.

"God, I hope so," Paul said. "Maybe I already shot the…We—They just wrapped the last season "