Bella Hadid Nearly Bares All in Sheer Dress

It looks like Bella is holding up after she and longtime love The Weeknd called it quits. She certainly has been keeping busy, hanging out with her family and a variety of pals in New York City and Paris. But a source told E! News that Bella wasn't thrilled by her ex's new romance with Selena Gomez because she's "not over The Weeknd."

"They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena," the source said. "She was not happy when all of that gossip went everywhere between The Weeknd and Selena."

Our insider continued, "It really hurt her seeing Selena be all up on her man. She still feels like they have a connection."