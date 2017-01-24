Skittles' Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Will Have You Romancing the Rainbow All Day Long

We're not just tasting the rainbow, we're romancing the rainbow!

If there's one thing football fans and Super Bowl viewers look forward to year after year, it's the clever and unique commercials from Skittles.

While the big game featuring the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots isn't for another two weeks, Skittles has decided to share a little treat with fans and foodies alike earlier than expected.

In their game day commercial just released, a nice young man tries to woo his crush Katie who he thinks is resting in her bedroom late at night.

As he tries to keep quiet from the front yard, the boy begins throwing Skittles into the window hoping it grabs her attention.