Coco Treats Baby Chanel to Her Very First Yacht Ride During Family Vacation in Miami

All aboard Coco's family fun bus yacht!
As the proud mom and fitness guru continued her vacation in Miami, fans were treated to baby Chanel's latest milestone. It's time for this cutie's very first boat ride.
"My family vacation continues ...day on a yacht is not too shabby," she wrote on Instagram while wearing matching swimsuits by Sugardollz. "Chanel is not sure about this wind though."
Mom also got some time to pose solo in front of the sunset before taking to her daughter's Instagram for another aww-worthy shot.
"Forgot to post this yesterday...My 1st time on a boat was windy but I was digging it!" baby Chanel's account read. "Matching swimsuits- @sugardollz. Headband by- @thevintagecrown."
It's been a jam-packed getaway for Coco and Ice-T who have experienced visits to the Wynwood Arts District, Sunny Isles Beach and Acqualina Resort and Spa.
In fact, both mom and daughter have been able to pose in a variety of matching swimsuits further proving they are a perfect match.
"Behind on posting my pics.... My bestie and [I] did Miami!" Coco wrote on Instagram. "Matching monokinis and everything!"
She added, "I would live in a swimsuit if I lived near a tropical place. Chanel loves to [wave] hi."
Perhaps Chanel's fashionable vacation looks shouldn't be the biggest surprise to fans. After all, the former talk-show host made it clear during her pregnancy that she couldn't wait to dress up her first child.
"I was like, God give me a girl so I can liven things up with some cute fashion," she shared with E! News. "So God answered my prayer and I got a little girl so why the hell not would I want to dress her up?
"What am I going to do, dress her up in some jeans and a white beater? Like come on," she continued. "If Coco is going to go in, she's going to look cute."
And for those wondering, baby Chanel has 419,000 Instagram followers. In other words, people love Coco's style.