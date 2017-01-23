Millie Bobby Brown Is the Latest Celeb to Score a Calvin Klein Campaign

Calvin Klein
Millie Bobby Brown is Calvin Klein's latest celebrity muse.
The Stranger Things starlet joins an exceptionally long list of A-listers who've lent their Hollywood good lucks to the design line, and Millie's first major fashion campaign is nothing short of epic.
In the ad, which is pegged to Calvin Klein's newest made-to-measure service, the 12-year-old stuns in a red, gold and plum fringe blouse worn over a simple white T-shirt that is tucked into a pair of sophisticated tuxedo pants. She wears little to no makeup and pulls her signature cropped 'do behind her ears. Ahead of its release, Brown shared a sneak peek on Instagram captioned, "I am so honored to be apart of this."
In addition to Brown, Calvin Klein tapped Aussie actress Abbey Lee and model Natalie Westling for the campaign promoting By Appointment, a tailoring and personal styling experience previously reserved solely for celebrities.
Since landing her big break on the popular Netflix series last year, it's been quite a wild ride for Millie as she continues to climb the ladder of super stardom. At the end of the day, though, Millie is still just a kid, and her interests reflect.
While speaking to E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet, she dished about her 13th birthday plans. "Probably just hanging out with the boys," Millie admitted. "Probably going to catch a movie or something. I don't celebrate really crazy. I don't think my dad wants to celebrate it."
Birthday parties aside, Millie certainly has a reason to celebrate her ongoing success both on TV and in the fashion world. Congratulations!