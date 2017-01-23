Quantico Fans, Ryan May Not Be the Only One Who's Broken Bad

If you were stunned by Quantico's last major reveal before going on hiatus that Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) had broken bad and was working with the terrorists, you might want to brace yourselves because from the sound of things, he's hardly the only character on the ABC thriller who's going to test the boundaries between good and bad as the show returns for the second half of season two in its new timeslot, Mondays at 10 p.m.

"I think this is, kind of, the hook. Everyone is waiting for answers, and on the 23rd of January, you definitely are going to have an answer on what the hell Ryan is doing there. We also have seen Nimah talking, working with the masked men," Yasmine Al Massri, who stars as twins Nimah and Raina Amin, told E! News ahead of the big midseason return. "There are a lot of questions about what is the exact involvement our characters have with the masked men, with the CIA, with the AIC. I think the interesting thing about the plot when we come back…is really, you question yourself more about who you can trust. Who are the good guys? Who are the bad guys? Everything is moving so fast."