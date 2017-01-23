A Dog's Purpose Producer Pens Op-Ed About Film's Controversy: "Love of Animals Defines My Existence"

Controversial footage from the set of A Dog's Purpose has raised many questions. Now, one of the film's producers is adding a few more of his own to the list.

In a newly penned op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter, columnist and producer Gavin Polone shared his reaction to a video published by TMZ from the set of the film allegedly taken in 2015. In the clip, a handler appears to force a German Shepard named Hercules into a pool of water and later shows a dog under water in a pool. To begin, Polone, who said he was not on the set at the time of the incident, wanted those reading to know that animals have a special place in his heart, too.

"My will is set up so that all I have shall be donated to charities benefiting animals when I die," he wrote for the magazine. "The most consistent and closest relationships I've had throughout my life have been with animals...Love of animals defines my existence, and that love is what drove me to struggle for years to get Bruce Cameron's brilliant and widely cherished novel about the bond between a person and a dog made into a movie."

"Now, the idea that I'm connected to an accusation of the abuse of a dog is, to understate it, painful," he continued.