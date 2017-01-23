Angelina Jolie Lands a New Project Amid Brad Pitt Divorce Drama

Angelina Jolie has scored a new gig.

The Maleficent star has been named the face of Guerlain Parfumeur's new fragrance for women. The collaboration between Jolie and the beauty brand came together in 2015 in Cambodia while the A-list actress was directing her film First They Killed My Father. Jolie's affiliation of Guerlain has emotional roots, too, as it was one of her late mother's favorite powders.

"We create perfumes for the women we admire," said Jacques Guerlain in a press release. The scent, he said, was meant to express the idea of the "notes of a woman": the choices, emotions and dreams that embody modern femininity. Jolie donated her entire salary from the Guerlain campaign to charity.