Lily Collins Reflects on Her Teenage Eating Disorders: "What a Huge Moment This Is for Me"

For Lily Collins, art has mimicked life.

As the star of Marti Noxon's upcoming drama, To the Bone, the 27-year-old actress is tackling a character that hits close to home. In the film, which recently debuted at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, Collins portrays a woman seeking treatment for anorexia, a battle she also faced in her personal life.

"This was definitely a more dramatic role for me. I suffered with eating disorders when I was a teenager as well," she said during an interview with IMDb Studio. "I wrote a book last year and I wrote my chapter on my experiences a week before I got Marti's script and it was like the universe kind of putting these things in my sphere to help me face, kind of dead on, a fear that I used to have and a way to explain it as someone who's gone through it and to open up a topic that is considered quite taboo with young people nowadays, male, female, and to really start a conversation."