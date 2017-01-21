America Ferrera Reunites With Ugly Betty Co-Stars at Women's March on Washington D.C.

America Ferrera ran into two special co-stars while participating in the Women's March on Washington D.C. today.

The actress, who delivered a speech during the women's rights protest, reunited with none other than fellow Ugly Betty alums, Mark Indelicato and Ana Ortiz. America shared a heartwarming photo of the trio, who proved they are just as much family offscreen as they were on television.

"I march for family! I found my #UglyBetty family @therealanaortiz & @markindelicato here at the #womensmarchdc and we're here celebrating @plannedparenthood with @funnyordie & @ronnaandbeverly #fullheart," Ferrera captioned the snapshot.

In the popular ABC series, which ran from 2006-2010, Ferrera starred as Ortiz's younger sister and Indelicato's aunt.