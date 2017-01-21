Anwar Hadid Makes Relationship With Nicola Peltz Instagram Official With Sweet, PDA-Filled Picture

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Keke Palmer, Trey Songz

KeKe Palmer Accuses Trey Songz of ''Sexual Intimidation'' After She Allegedly Didn't Authorize Her Cameo in a Music Video

Peta Murgatroyd, Post-Baby

Peta Murgatroyd Returns to the Gym 2 Weeks After Giving Birth and Shares New Photo

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Braves the Paris Cold in Star-Shaped Nipple Pasties and Sheer Blouse

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A photo posted by Anwar Hadid (@anwarhadid) on

Muah! Anwar Hadid and Nicola Peltz just sealed their relationship with a kiss. 

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's little brother confirmed what E! News previously reported about him dating the 22-year-old Transforms actress with one sweet snapshot shared to Instagram on Saturday. 

In the black and white picture, Anwar, 17, holds his ladylove by the waist as he kisses her on the lips. Nicole, wearing denim short-shorts and fishnets, wraps her arms around Hadid while facing away from the camera. And those roses! You did good, Anwar.

Romance rumors between the longtime friends sparked earlier this month when Peltz shared a photo of herself sitting on her main man's lap, though it wasn't until very recently that they made their courtship public. 

Photos

Celeb Kids Who Model

Anwar Hadid, Nicola Peltz

Instagram

The lovebirds were spotted walking hand-in-hand in Beverly Hills, and an insider told us, "They are dating. It's a fairly new relationship, but they are really good friends and part of the same group of friends."

Anwar and Nicola count Sofia Richie as one of their famous pals, and have been photographed with the model and Nicola's brother Will Peltz on several occasions. 

Anwar, a budding model in his own right, also celebrated Nicola's birthday by her side, and videos captured by their friends and shared to social media show the two coyly holding hands under the table.

Things certainly seem to be heating up for these two, and we can't wait to see where Hollywood's hottest young couple heads next. 

TAGS/ Couples , Top Stories