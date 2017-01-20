No, This Isn't Ariana Grande--Meet the Singer's Look-Alike

And although some love to admire their resemblance, the superfan tells us it hasn't always been love from Ariana's fans. "I've gotten so much hate from her fans, it's unbelievable. Half of her fandom are very sweet and nice to me but the other half are the meanest people I've ever seen online."
Vasquez even rocks the Dangerous Woman's signature cat ears and high ponytail. More importantly, she even has what looks to be like that same adorable dimple that Ariana has on the left side of her face.
The look-alike tells us that copying these looks are not quite easy, "The hardest part of Ariana's look to pull off is partially everything. Obviously, she has professional hair and makeup artists, but maybe the hardest are her poses because rarely anyone can pull them off.
At the end of the day, Vasquez doesn't mind the comparison one bit, "It feels amazing to be compared to Ariana since I see her like a sister. She's so beautiful so it kinda boots my self-esteem when people tell me that. I honestly don't know she feels about the comparisons but to me, it's a huge compliment!"
Do you think that the Instagram sensation looks just like Grande? Sound off in the comment section below.
