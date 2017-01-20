The Flash & Supergirl's Musical Crossover Will Include Performances From So Many of Your CW Faves

"When we get to the musical episode, both Barry and Kara will find themselves at pivotal crossroads on their respective series, and the experience of going through the musical will have a great impact on both series going forward," EP Andrew Kreisberg told reporters. As for whether the crossover will include covers or original tunes written for the occasion, he couldn't say just yet. "We're still writing the script and trying to figure out exactly what we're going to do."

Are you looking forward to the big musical crossover? Anyone you were hoping to hear belt out a tune that's not listed? Let us know in the comments below.

Supergirl returns with new episodes Monday, Jan. 23, while The Flash returns the following night, both at 8 p.m. on the CW.