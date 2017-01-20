Karen Gillan Reacts to Backlash Over "Sexist" Look in Jumanji Reboot

Karen Gillan signals her Jumanji character is just as unhappy as many viewers are about what they call her "sexist" jungle outfit.

The 29-year-old Scottish actress plays Ruby Roundhouse in the upcoming film, which is set for release in December. The movie is a reboot of the hit 1995 dark fantasy adventure flick starring the late Robin Williams, which was about kids whose board game comes to life. In the new Jumanji, four people are sucked into the game's jungle world and must turn into characters to beat it. Gillan's is an Amazonian warrior.

Last year, the first photo from the reboot was released and shows Gillan wearing a cropped shirt with leather straps, low-cut short cargo shorts and lace-up knee-high hiking boots and standing in a lush jungle setting with co-stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black, whose outfits are not revealing. Many people said the photo and the actress' look were sexist.