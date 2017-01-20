Britney Spears Speaks for the First Time About Dating Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is finally opening up about her new man!

The "Toxic" singer called into AMP 103.7 Friday and gave host Nathan Fast some scoop about her romance with Sam Asghari. The two, who met on the set of her steamy music video for "Slumber Party," have been giving fans some sneak peeks into their relationship, but otherwise mum was the word...until now.

"We were waiting and waiting together for 20 minutes at a time, literally stuck there," Brit Brit said of filming with Asghari. "We were forced to talk to each other."

But after spending so much time in one room together, the two eventually started to open up and ultimately realized they had more in common than they thought.