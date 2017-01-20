Charlotte McKinney: "I Am So Single, It's Crazy"

Calling all funny dudes who aren't egomaniacs: Charlotte McKinney is looking for you, as she's currently "so single, it's crazy." Her words.

The 23-year-old Baywatch reboot film actress and model, who rose to fame with a sexy 2015 Carl's Jr. commercial, talked about her love life, or lack thereof, in an exclusive interview with E! News' Will Marfuggi Thursday.

"I am so, so single right now," she said. "It's so funny. I'm like, even in hair and makeup, I'm like, 'I am so single, it's crazy.' Usually I have some little things here and there."

"Starting this year off, I've been really focused on work," she added. "But I'm really out there. I'm open, I'm here!"