Tarek El Moussa Gets Initiated Into the Single Dads Club

After Tarek El Moussa cleared up tabloid reports about his divorce from Christina El Moussa, the Flip or Flop star spent time with his two kids.
The reality star took to Instagram to show off not only his newfound friendship with fellow single dad Robert Drenk, but also his kids' friendships with Drenk's children. Sharing a picture of his daughter with Drenk's two girls in a pink Jeep, El Moussa wrote, "Two #dads three #daughters and a pink jeep!! Hashtag#dadlife!! Hope you enjoyed the shenanigans on the live feed tonight!! Me and @robertdrenk have so much #fun with our #girls! It's nice to find another #amazing #dad to share our fun with!"
Drenk, who founded the Ultimate Armwretsling League, also shared a glimpse of him hanging out with his daughters and El Moussa's little girl, and he was just as jazzed to have formed this new little single dads club.
"Had a blast with @drenkgirls and @therealtarekelmoussa 'Tay' tonight! They ran us hard but I think we won Tarek! #dadsrock #dadsanddaughters #daddydaughternight."
The surprising split of two of HGTV's biggest stars have left many wondering what went wrong, but after In Touch published a story about how El Moussa "found humor in humiliating his wife in repeated verbal attacks," the star spoke out.
"No matter the lies, innuendo, salacious gossip and 'fake news' that is thrown at me from irresponsible media outlets via anonymous sources, I will keep my focus on what matters most, which is co-parenting our children and working hard on our business," he wrote in a message that he shared on his social media pages.
Married in 2009, the El Moussas announced their split on Dec. 12.
Even after their breakup, the El Moussas vowed "to continue our professional life together." However, E! News later learned that new episodes of Flip or Flop will only be filmed in 2017 to fulfill contractual obligations. "The show will end after that," a source explained.