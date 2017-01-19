Bella Hadid Leans on Kendall Jenner and Family for Support After The Weeknd & Selena Gomez's Romance Reveal

Bella Hadid appears to be in better spirits and taking comfort in her friends and family following the shocking news that her ex The Weekend is dating Selena Gomez.

The two went public with their romance last week via photos of the two kissing outside a Los Angeles restaurant.

Bella seemed to be in a foul mood days later while walking in New York City and being photographed by the paparazzi, who have often followed her around with no incident. When asked how she is, she said she felt "great," then flipped the bird to the group.

Over the weekend, Bella appeared to be in a better mood. She was all smiles while out in the city with mother Yolanda Hadid and sister Gigi Hadid.

"Now that was funny.......... #GirlsNight #ThreeMusketeers #Together #AlwaysAndForever," Yolanda wrote on Instagram.