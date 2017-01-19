Bella Hadid Leans on Kendall Jenner and Family for Support After The Weeknd & Selena Gomez's Romance Reveal

Bella Hadid appears to be in better spirits and taking comfort in her friends and family following the shocking news that her ex The Weekend is dating Selena Gomez.
The two went public with their romance last week via photos of the two kissing outside a Los Angeles restaurant.
Bella seemed to be in a foul mood days later while walking in New York City and being photographed by the paparazzi, who have often followed her around with no incident. When asked how she is, she said she felt "great," then flipped the bird to the group.
Over the weekend, Bella appeared to be in a better mood. She was all smiles while out in the city with mother Yolanda Hadid and sister Gigi Hadid.
"Now that was funny.......... #GirlsNight #ThreeMusketeers #Together #AlwaysAndForever," Yolanda wrote on Instagram.
BlayzenPhotos / AKM-GSI
Bella later appeared to be under the weather physically, but she was also back on Snapchat, having fun with filters.
On Wednesday, Bella hung out with friends such as fellow 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show model Kendall Jenner at a Madison Square Garden memorial concert in honor of A$AP Yams, who passed away two years ago. Bella, Kendall and their pals posted photos and videos of their time together on social media.
But—awkward!—The Weeknd was one of the performers. It is unclear if the two interacted.
Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
Instagram / Bella Hadid
Later that night, Bella flew to Paris via a private plane.
A source told E! News last week Bella is "not over The Weeknd" and that while they are on fine terms since their breakup, which was revealed last November, she is "bitter" about his new romance with Selena.
They have been seen together since their split—just before and during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, where he performed as she walked the runway. Bella told E! News at the time there was "no awkwardness" between her and her ex and called him her "best friend."