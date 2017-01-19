NCIS: Los Angeles' Miguel Ferrer Dies at 61

Miguel Ferrer, Obit

Francois G. Durand/WireImage

Miguel Ferrer passed away peacefully in his home today. He was 61. The actor, who was battling cancer, was surrounded by his close family and friends including his wife Lori, sons Lukas and Rafi, and his brothers and sisters. 

Ferrer appeared in more than 40 movies and numerous TV roles, including NCIS: Los Angeles

Born to Academy Award-winning actor José Ferrer and singer Rosemary Clooney on February 7, 1955, the star always showed an interest in both acting and music.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2017's Fallen Stars

Actor George Clooney, who was first cousins with the star, released the following statement: 

"Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family. Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you, Miguel. We always will." 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2016's Fallen Stars

Miguel Ferrer, Daniela Ruah, Barrett Foa, Renee Felice Smith, and Eric Christian Olsen, CBS Upfronts

Heather Wines/CBS

Ferrer will still appear in upcoming NCIS: Los Angeles episodes that were previously filmed. 

"Today, NCIS: Los Angles lost a beloved family member. Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart. Our thoughts go out to his wife Lori, his sons, and his entire family. He will be greatly missed," CBS said in a statement.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family at this time. 

