Audrina Patridge Just Made a Big Hair Change at the Request of Her Die Hard Hills Fans

Maybe it's being a new mommy or a new wife, or maybe it's just time to switch things up—either way, Audrina Patridge has been dabbling with different looks lately...and it appears she's settled on a request made by her die hard Hills fans.
The former reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a selfie from her car, revealing she went back to the dark side. That's right, after going blonde (and dusty violet!) for a little while, Patridge is back to brunette.
"@brianacisneros Bringing me back to brunette," she captioned the pic. "#carselfie (ps this is for my diehard hills fans that have been saying go back to dark haha.)"
Of course, this isn't the first time the new mama has played with her color.
Before giving lavender a shot in January of last year, she rocked a blonde 'do for quite a while. In fact, she had lighter locks during her Bohemian-style wedding in November to Corey Bohan.
She also dabbled with a shorter style for a little while at the very beginning of her pregnancy.
Speaking of her baby bump, the 31-year-old welcomed her daughter, Kirra Max Bohan, into the world last June.
She took to her blog a few months later to share the sweet details of motherhood.
"We are so incredibly lucky! Kirra is the happiest, most beautiful baby with a constant smile and lots of goo-ing and gaa-ing!" Patridge wrote. "She loves giving Corey and I the biggest smiles, but I can't wait until she giggles for the first time…Right now she gives lots of expressions but no noise."