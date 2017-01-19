Audrina Patridge Just Made a Big Hair Change at the Request of Her Die Hard Hills Fans

Audrina Patridge, Hair

Instagram

Maybe it's being a new mommy or a new wife, or maybe it's just time to switch things up—either way, Audrina Patridge has been dabbling with different looks lately...and it appears she's settled on a request made by her die hard Hills fans.

The former reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a selfie from her car, revealing she went back to the dark side. That's right, after going blonde (and dusty violet!) for a little while, Patridge is back to brunette.

"@brianacisneros Bringing me back to brunette," she captioned the pic. "#carselfie (ps this is for my diehard hills fans that have been saying go back to dark haha.)"

Photos

Audrina Patridge’s Best Looks

Audrina Patridge, Hair

Getty Images; Instagram

Of course, this isn't the first time the new mama has played with her color.

Before giving lavender a shot in January of last year, she rocked a blonde 'do for quite a while. In fact, she had lighter locks during her Bohemian-style wedding in November to Corey Bohan.

She also dabbled with a shorter style for a little while at the very beginning of her pregnancy.

Speaking of her baby bump, the 31-year-old welcomed her daughter, Kirra Max Bohan, into the world last June.

She took to her blog a few months later to share the sweet details of motherhood.

"We are so incredibly lucky! Kirra is the happiest, most beautiful baby with a constant smile and lots of goo-ing and gaa-ing!" Patridge wrote. "She loves giving Corey and I the biggest smiles, but I can't wait until she giggles for the first time…Right now she gives lots of expressions but no noise."

