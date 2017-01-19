Audrina Patridge Just Made a Big Hair Change at the Request of Her Die Hard Hills Fans

Maybe it's being a new mommy or a new wife, or maybe it's just time to switch things up—either way, Audrina Patridge has been dabbling with different looks lately...and it appears she's settled on a request made by her die hard Hills fans.

The former reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a selfie from her car, revealing she went back to the dark side. That's right, after going blonde (and dusty violet!) for a little while, Patridge is back to brunette.

"@brianacisneros Bringing me back to brunette," she captioned the pic. "#carselfie (ps this is for my diehard hills fans that have been saying go back to dark haha.)"