Even the 2017 People's Choice Awards Couldn't Keep Sarah Jessica Parker Away From Her Daughters' Piano Recital

She may have been celebrating a People's Choice Award win, but Sarah Jessica Parker had one more major event on her calendar—her daughters' piano recital.

While catching up with the Divorce actress after her acceptance speech, Parker revealed to E!'s Zuri Hall that she would not be spending the night popping champagne. 

"I'm running to catch an airplane right now. Literally I have two more seconds then I have to run home," she said. "I'm going back home to New York. My daughters have a piano concert tomorrow, so I have to be there for that." What a gem of a mama! 

Off the screen, Parker is a mom to 8-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha as well as her 15-year-old son, James, with husband Matthew Broderick. Instead of partying the night away in celebration of her first PCA win for Favorite Premium Series Actress, the Sex and the City veteran boarded a bumpy night flight to the Big Apple to be home in time to proudly watch her kids perform. 

"Horribly bumpy red eye home but happy ending with a safe landing and lovely flight attendants that held my hand," she described on Instagram. 

Always focusing on the silver lining, Parker did reveal the biggest reward she gets from playing Frances Dufresne on the hit HBO series. 

"My job as an actor is to be many different things," she told E! News. "I have continued to look for that."

"Is [the role] fun? Yes. Is it challenging? Yes. Is it new and different and a new person that I have to sort of figure out and know? Absolutely, but that's everything a person could ever want." 

Amen to that, SJP!

