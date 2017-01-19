Sundance Film Festival 2017: The Insider's Party Guide

And let's not forget to talk lounges. Lounges are typically open daily, from morning till evening, and are filled with lots of stuff to do, beverages to drink, food to eat, people to schmooze with, even get your hair and makeup done etc....

Village at the Lift by AT&T

825 Main Street

WHY: Nobu-hosted dinners, showcase of DIRECTV in the Cabin, AUDIENCE in the Café, and Jeff Vespa's WireImage Studio.

#IndieLounge

710 Main Street

WHY: Presented by the Creative Coalition and home of the Getty Image supported Artists Project

The Hub at Park City Live

427 Main Street

WHY: Marie Claire studio, Tanqueray Gin & Juice bar, and Twitter is doing a live chat interacting with fans

SPG Amex & LA Times HQ Lounge

314 Main Street

WHY: Exclusive events and cocktails

The Plexus Lodge

WHY: Collider.com's interview studio and daily film talent panels