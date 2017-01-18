Watch the Moment the Cast of This Is Us Found Out About Their Two Season Renewal

This is Us getting the good news!!! #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/pOJpqvTbPH

No one is more excited for the future of This Is Us than its very own cast.

In case you missed it, NBC officially announced earlier today that the hit drama series has been renewed for two more seasons. Shortly before TV lovers received the excellent news, co-starsMilo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan and Chrissy Metz gathered for what was sure to be an unforgettable moment.

The show's creator, Dan Fogelman, shared the moment on Twitter, writing, "This is Us getting the good news!!!"

The extra talented actors and actresses react with pure shock and excitement, and immediately begin congratulating each other. Mandy breaks out into a happy dance, running over to Metz with a big hug. Too cute!