Kylie Jenner's Red-Hot Date-Night Look Is Goals

Raymond Hall/GC Images
We dare you to look this sexy.
Think about it: In our culture, everything associated with passion or love is red: red lipstick, red roses, gifts associated with Valentine's Day and even...The Red Light District.
In fact, Research shows that Americans are conditioned to be attracted to the color (hence our fixation on Kylie Jenner's skirt and trench), and men are more likely to ask a woman out if she's wearing red. In preparation for Valentine's Day, we're taking note.
Looking for the perfect date night look? Kylie gave us vixen vibes when she stepped out with boyfriend, Tyga, in a Isabel Marant Anders Knot Mini Skirt (now 30 percent off!) and Abby Romy Trench Coat, paired with a plunging nude bodysuit and Yeezy Season 3 PVC Ankle boots. The social media mogul matched her vibrant style with subtle makeup and long dark hair—crazy, sexy, cool.
Be daring, confident and sexy! Try one of the skirts below.
STYLE TIPS
Tip #1: There're a line between sexy and raunchy. Stay classy by choosing one body part to reveal (i.e cleavage OR legs).
Tip #2: Nude bodysuits are subtly sultry and look great with bright skirts or pants. If you're having trouble finding the perfect nude for your skin tone, try this leotard as an alternative!
Tip #3: We love Kylie's "invisible" ankle boot, as it makes her outfit the star. Looking for a barely-there shoe for a barely-there price? Try these!
New Look Red Leather-Look Mini Skirt, $24.50; Topshop Vinyl Zip Pocket Mini Skirt, $85; Barbara Bui Leather Mini Skirt, Now $575
