American Crime Story Is Taking on the Monica Lewinsky Scandal

OJ, Katrina, Versace...and Monica.

We're not even relatively close to getting season two of American Crime Story, let alone the third or fourth season, but we may already know what the fourth (or fifth or sixth?) season is going to look like, and we cannot wait.

E! News has confirmed that Ryan Murphy has optioned Jeffrey Toobin's book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President as the source material for a future installment of the critically acclaimed and award-winning series. The book tells the entire story of the Clinton sex scandals and the roles of both Monica Lewinsky and her colleage, Linda Tripp.

Toobin also provided the source material and consultation for the first season with another one of his books, The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson.