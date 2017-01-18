Russell Brand Opens About Becoming a Dad: "It's the Most Wonderful Thing"

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
Russell Brand may be a dad now, but he's still the same Russell Brand when it comes to his sense of humor.
The 41-year-old British comedian and Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor and fiancée Laura Gallacher welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Mabel, in November.
When asked what is the best thing about being a dad, Brand told ITV News Wednesday, "I think it's to have something outside of yourself that's more important than you, other than West Ham United."
Brand, a longtime fan of the West Ham United F.C. soccer team, said fatherhood is "the most wonderful thing" and a "wonderful experience" and agreed he looks at the future and the world in a different way now.
"In some ways, I do," he said.
Brand made his comments at his London community hub the Trew Era Cafe, where he launched a new employment service for ex-offenders and people overcoming addiction, with the help of rehabilitation charity RAPt and employment agency Blue Sky.
Delighted to welcome our Patron @rustyrockets to the London Recovery Hub to launch our employment service for addicts and ex offenders pic.twitter.com/pLGw0COsG2— RAPt (@RAPtcharity) January 18, 2017
Brand revealed last July he was set to become a dad, via a photo of him pretending to read a parenting book. Months later, he talked about it in an interview with ES magazine, saying that he hoped his child does not give them as much trouble as he gave his own parents, as he was a very "mischievous little boy."
"I always had this tremendous sense that I could do whatever I wanted, probably from a combination of my mother's devotion and my father's sense of 'can-do' individualism," he said.
Brand revealed during one of his standup comedy shows in November that Gallacher had given birth.