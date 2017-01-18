Jennifer Lopez & Drake Enjoy Another Date Night—and Are They Getting More Serious?

Things appear to be heating up between Jennifer Lopez and Drake.

The two enjoyed an intimate date night on the rooftop terrace at the Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood Tuesday night. A source told E! News exclusively Wednesday the two "are not seeing anyone else but each other."

"Drake is in it all the way," the source said. "J.Lo is peddling slower but still really enjoys his fun and loving company."

The source also said the rapper has even met Lopez's 8-year-old twins, Max and Emme, adding, "He is not fazed by her having kids. He loves kids and is sweet with them."