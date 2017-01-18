Amal Clooney Shines in Vintage Chanel at Women of Impact Dinner

David Biedert
All eyes were on Amal Clooney at the World Economic Forum in Davos Tuesday.
The 38-year-old barrister was honored at the Women of Impact dinner in Switzerland Tuesday. Joined by her husband George Clooney, Amal wore a vintage Chanel ensemble, which she styled with Paul Andrew pumps. Amal and her Nobel Peace-nominated client, 23-year-old Nadia Murad, were honored for their continued fight against the militant extremist group ISIS.
The theme of the event was "Mastering the Fourth Industrial Revolution."
The gathering, hosted by publisher Tina Brown (and co-hosted by Credit Suisse), brought together everyone from U.S. Vice President Joe Biden to Tidjane Thiam, CEO of Credit Suisse. Other notable attendees included Gillian Anderson, Matt Damon, Xi Jinping and Queen Rania.
Amal and Nadia were Tina's guests of honor. In 2014, Nadia was taken prisoner by ISIS after her mother and brothers were executed. A former sex slave for an ISIS commander, Nadia was able to convince Amal to bring the terrorist network to court. Before taking on Nadia's case, though, Amal wanted to discuss the idea with her husband. "We are aware of some of the risks involved, of course," Amal told NBC News' Cynthia McFadden in September. "He met Nadia too, and I think he was moved for the same reasons. He understood. I mean, this is my work."
Praising Nadia's strength, Amal added, "I think what she's doing is amazing."
Nadia continued to share her story with the world and became a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador in September. "I wish I could say that I was proud to be here, but I'm not," her attorney admitted at the time. "I'm ashamed as a human being that we ignore [genocide victims'] cries for help."
At the Texas Conference for Women in November, Amal reaffirmed her commitment to Nadia. "If we keep up the fight for women's rights," she said at the time, "there's nothing we can't do."