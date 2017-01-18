Amal Clooney Shines in Vintage Chanel at Women of Impact Dinner

All eyes were on Amal Clooney at the World Economic Forum in Davos Tuesday.

The 38-year-old barrister was honored at the Women of Impact dinner in Switzerland Tuesday. Joined by her husband George Clooney, Amal wore a vintage Chanel ensemble, which she styled with Paul Andrew pumps. Amal and her Nobel Peace-nominated client, 23-year-old Nadia Murad, were honored for their continued fight against the militant extremist group ISIS.

The theme of the event was "Mastering the Fourth Industrial Revolution."

The gathering, hosted by publisher Tina Brown (and co-hosted by Credit Suisse), brought together everyone from U.S. Vice President Joe Biden to Tidjane Thiam, CEO of Credit Suisse. Other notable attendees included Gillian Anderson, Matt Damon, Xi Jinping and Queen Rania.