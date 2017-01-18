These Pixar Easter Eggs Link Every Movie From Toy Story to Finding Dory

Disney?Pixar
As if Pixar fans needed another reason to re-watch their favorite films!
The team at Oh My Disney recently compiled a video guide that links Easter eggs from 1995's Toy Story through 2016's Finding Dory. Some secrets were uncovered long ago, like Boo giving Sully a plush version of Nemo in Monsters, Inc., while other teases might surprise even the biggest movie buffs. The supercut was shared via Toy Story's Facebook page over the weekend.
For example, who knew that tween Riley Andersen from Inside Out makes a cameo in Finding Dory? Or that Forrest Woodbush from The Good Dinosaur makes an appearance in Inside Out.
Pixar has long used its films to tease future projects. Considering that information, perhaps it's time to re-watch Finding Dory to spot a Coco reference before it hits theaters on Nov. 22.
Watch the Facebook video to mine gems from 2016's Finding Dory, 2015's Inside Out, 2014's The Good Dinosaur, 2013's Monster's University, 2012's Brave, 2011's Cars 2, 2010's Toy Story 3, 2009's Up, 2008's WALL-E, 2007's Ratatouille, 2006's Cars, 2004's The Incredibles, 2003's Finding Nemo, 1999's Toy Story 2, 1998's A Bug's Life and 1995's Toy Story.
The teasers are leading up to a bigger event. "The champion of all Pixar films for Easter eggs, I promise you, is going to be Toy Story 4. We're pulling out the stops to put stuff from all of our films into that," chief creative officer John Lasseter teased Fusion in 2015. "It's going to be fun."
Toy Story 4 is set to be released on June 21, 2019.