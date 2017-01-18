These Pixar Easter Eggs Link Every Movie From Toy Story to Finding Dory

As if Pixar fans needed another reason to re-watch their favorite films!

The team at Oh My Disney recently compiled a video guide that links Easter eggs from 1995's Toy Story through 2016's Finding Dory. Some secrets were uncovered long ago, like Boo giving Sully a plush version of Nemo in Monsters, Inc., while other teases might surprise even the biggest movie buffs. The supercut was shared via Toy Story's Facebook page over the weekend.

For example, who knew that tween Riley Andersen from Inside Out makes a cameo in Finding Dory? Or that Forrest Woodbush from The Good Dinosaur makes an appearance in Inside Out.

Pixar has long used its films to tease future projects. Considering that information, perhaps it's time to re-watch Finding Dory to spot a Coco reference before it hits theaters on Nov. 22.