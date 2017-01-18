President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized for "Shortness of Breath"

Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized as a precaution after experiencing "shortness of breath," his office confirmed to NBC News Wednesday. Additionally, Today reported Bush, 92, is responding well to treatment and doctors are pleased with his progress. Overnight, chief of staff Jean Becker told NBC News he is in "stable condition" and "doing fine."

The Houston Chronical initially quoted Becker as saying the 41st President of the United States was expected to return home from Houston Methodist Hospital in a few days. "He's there," Becker told the newspaper Wednesday. "He's fine and he's doing really well." The politician's office later confirmed that he is "being monitored as a precaution and is resting comfortably."