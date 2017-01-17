53 Brand-New Beauty Products You'll Want to Try, Stat

The New Year festivities may be over—but you can still use it as an excuse to restock your beauty arsenal.

New makeup, hair and skin-care products abound from January to March! Which ones deserve your attention and, more importantly, your devotion? We tried them all—hundreds of releases from over 50 popular and indie brands—so you don't have to.

Believe it or not, we're mostly excited for makeup remover wipes from a drugstore brand known for its daily moisturizer. Not only is it celeb dermatologist recommended but it doesn't pull the skin like other wipes do.