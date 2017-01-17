Selena Gomez Takes The Weeknd With Her Wherever She Goes

Selena Gomez is a fan of The Weeknd just like everyone else.

Even though the singer is rumored to be dating the R&B star after they were spotted kissing in public last week, that doesn't change her taste in music—she's still a big fan of his!

In fact, while sharing a hug with some friends outside of her church in West Hollywood on Sunday, SelGo flashed her cellphone toward photogs who caught a glimpse of The Weeknd's "Starboy" cover art up on her screen.

An onlooker tells E! News that, while there is no way for him to confirm whether the song was actually playing (as he wasn't within earshot), the cover image from "Starboy" was "definitely up on her phone."