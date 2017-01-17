Steve Harvey Apologizes for His Joke About Asian Men: ''The Humor Was Not Meant With Malice or Disrespect Whatsoever''

Steve Harvey is issuing an apology for an offensive comment.

The television personality targeted a joke toward Asian men during The Steve Harvey Show on Friday, which has sparked quite a bit of controversy. He showed the 2002 book cover of How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men to his audience, before asking, "Excuse me, do you like Asian men?" And answering, "No, thank you."

He continued, saying if there was a book titled How to Date a Black Woman: A Practical Guide [for] Asian Men, it would be one page. "You like Asian men? I don't even like Chinese food," he said. "It don't stay with you no time. I don't eat what I can't pronounce."