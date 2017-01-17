Coco and Baby Chanel Escape the Winter Weather and Show Off Their Matching Bikinis by the Pool

Winter may be in full swing, but Coco and baby Chanel are still soaking up the sunshine—in matching swimsuits, of course.
The famous mother-daughter duo showed off their newest coordinating set of blue and black bikinis by the pool on Monday. Like her stylish mama, the 1-year-old tot even donned a pair of sunglasses and accessorized with a bow headband.
"Hanging poolside with my baby girl!" the former reality star wrote of her only child.
As for their enviously sunny location, Coco revealed they were in paradise far away from their native New Jersey cold. "Chanel and I are sucking up this beautiful weather in Florida.. Its 30 degrees back home," she explained to fans.
This is certainly not the first time the two have sported matching outfits. Coco typically shares snaps of their coordinating ensembles on social media, where little Chanel is proving to be quite the maven, having already collected more than 400,000 followers of her own on Instagram.
"There's too much cuteness going on with this little girl," the proud mama added. "I have so much fun with her."
As for the little lady, she also weighed in on the afternoon via social media.
"Mama and I doing our thing," the tot's account read. "Maybe tomorrow dad will come in the water."