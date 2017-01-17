Let Maisie Williams Get You Excited for Game of Thrones' Season 7 Finale...Yes, Already

Maisie Williams has a very understandable Game of Thrones fear, a fear readers everywhere probably have when it comes to her character Arya Stark: Death.
"Am I going to die? Just give me a little bit of warning," she said during a visit to The Radio 1 Breakfast Show With Nick Grimshaw.
Save Arya Stark. Forever.
Season seven of Game of Thrones is in production, the penultimate season for the HBO fantasy drama, with a premiere date in the summer of 2017.
"I make educated guesses and we try and get answers and bits of information from the writers, but they keep it close to their chest. It's so exciting…it's just a great finale, it makes me excited for the series after," Williams said of what's ahead. After she read the scripts for season seven she took to Twitter.
"Just finished reading season 7," she tweeted. "S—t gets REAL…I'd start preparing yourselves now…Scratch that, nothing will prepare you for this."
Gulp.
"People should be very, very excited," she told host Nick Grimshaw.
And just like you, Williams tries to get spoilers wherever possible. "We go out for drinks and stuff and we end up talking about the show. Because we're a season ahead we have to watch what we're saying because you never know who's listening," she said about trying to guess what's ahead.
HBO has yet to officially renew Game of Thrones for season eight, but it's coming. Just like winter.
"The only thing we're working out is how many episodes they want to do," Carter Bloys, HBO's president of programming, told TVLine. Bloys said he hopes D.B. Weiss and David Benioff will give more than six episodes for the final season. "They're still figuring it out because I think they're trying to get a shape of the season. They always do what they think [will yield] the best version of the show. It's all about how many they're comfortable [with]. But I'll always take more."