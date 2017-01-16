Katherine Heigl Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Josh Kelley

Congratulations are in order for Katherine Heigland Josh Kelley!

The actress and her singer-songwriter hubby welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, People reports.

The lovebirds of nine years already parent two daughters, 8-year-old Naleigh and Adalaide, 4. Katherine and Josh's eldest little one was adopted from South Korea in 2009, while the fam's newest big sis was adopted domestically three years later.

News of the Doubt star's pregnancy broke in late June, and in an essay penned to her blog, Heigl shared, "It was totally unexpected but thrilling none the less... The whole pregnancy thing is new to me but the thrill of having a baby is not."