Amber Heard Is All Smiles During First Public Outing Since Finalizing Her Divorce From Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is smiling about something.

The actress and some friends were spotted out in Los Angeles grabbing a bite to eat Sunday, and she couldn't have looked happier. This is the first time Heard has been seen out and about since she and Johnny Depp finalized their divorce Friday.

Heard filed for divorce from Depp after 15 months of marriage in May 2016. In a hearing Friday where neither party attended, a judge signed off on the paperwork, making these two officially ex-husband and ex-wife. E! News also learned the judge denied a motion Depp's attorney had filed to have Heard pay the actor's attorney fees.

"It is a great day. All Amber wanted was a divorce and now she has it. In the words of Gerald Ford, 'Our long national nightmare is over,'" Heard's attorney shared with E! News.