Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Welcome a Son

Later that night, E! News' Marc Malkin chatted with the parents-to-be at the Free Fire premiere, but neither star would reveal the child's sex. "It's a healthy baby so far, and that's all that matters," Armie said. As he put his hand on Elizabeth's belly, the actor added, "By the way, this is five-and-a-half months. Can we talk about that for a second? This is me after a big meal!"

Flash forward two weeks later to when Armie accidentally revealed Baby No. 2's sex during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote Birth of a Nation. With a last name like Hammer, Armie wanted to choose the baby's name carefully. "We're thinking Jack," the actor told Jimmy Kimmel, joking he could also call him "Michael Charles, and he can just go by M.C."